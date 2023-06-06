Meet and chat with your local impact community at Impact Happy Hours!

Villgro Philippines, xchange, and Ashoka Philippines, in partnership with Phildev Foundation, makesense, The Spark Project, and this quarter’s featured partner, the Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship, proudly present Impact Happy Hours, a community gathering of partners, entrepreneurs, and other like-minded organizations that are passionate about the social impact enterprise space.

Through Impact Happy Hours, we aim to bring together impact-driven individuals in the industry as a way to celebrate each other’s wins and accomplishments. As we conclude the first half of the year, this event provides an avenue to establish meaningful connections, build upon existing ones, and reflect on 2023 thus far! We also want to provide a space where you can share your goals and aspirations for the future. What do you have in store in the coming months or by the end of the year? This is a place to share that and find collaborators with similar goals.

About the Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship

The Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship is a leading accelerator at the forefront of the global social entrepreneurship movement. For over 25 years and with an emphasis on climate resilience and women’s economic empowerment, the Miller Center accelerates social entrepreneurship to end poverty and protect the planet. Located at Santa Clara University, they have served more than 1,300 social entrepreneurs based in over 100 countries that have impacted hundreds of millions of lives. The Miller Center fuses the entrepreneurial spirit of Silicon Valley with the university’s heritage of social justice, community engagement, and global impact, guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Expect to learn more about their offerings and meet the stellar graduates of their programs in the event!

About the Event

Impact Happy Hours will be on June 26, 2023, 5:00 – 8:00 pm (Manila) at KMC One Ayala, Makati City and is open to anyone who is interested in joining the local impact community. The event will consist of some icebreaker activities, and portions for both structured and open networking. Through Impact Happy Hours, we aim to open avenues for collaboration within the impact community by facilitating connections between mission-aligned individuals and organizations.

Save your slot and register here: bit.ly/IHH-June2023.

Read about a previous Impact Happy Hours event.