Event Alert: Get inspired by your impact community with UNDP Accelerator Lab!

Impact Happy Hours is back sooner on August 25, 6:00-8:00 PM at KMC Jollibee Tower, Ortigas Pasig City!

Impact Happy Hours is an event that aims to take networking to the next level. Through it, space for meaningful conversations, collaborative ideas, and endless possibilities are provided and opened to any one interested in creating impact for their community.

Impact Happy Hours is brought to you by Villgro Philippines, xchange, and Ashoka Philippines, in partnership with PhilDev Foundation, MakeSense, and The Spark Project.

For this August edition, we are excited to join hands with UNDP Accelerator Lab in the Philippines (UNDP ALab PH), a program of UN’s lead agency in international development applying social innovation tools towards facilitating strategic change and learning for scale.

Established in 2019, ALab PH is on a mission to drive positive change in the country. With a focus on circular economy, cities, and local convergences for poverty reduction, they’re igniting transformation at the forefront of social innovation.



Save the date as we come together to spark innovation and positive change! 🌏✨

Register here 👉 bit.ly/IHH-AUG-2023



