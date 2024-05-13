Women social entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia collaborate for more effective social impact

The DIWA (Deepening Impact of Women Activators) program from Ashoka and S&P Global Foundation has launched a report with insights and recommendations to support women social entrepreneurs in scaling their impact and catalyzing systemic change.

Women social entrepreneurs (WSEs) have multiple burdens as leaders as well as caregivers in their families and communities. DIWA or the Deepening Impact for Women Activators program was initiated by Ashoka with the support of S&P Global Foundation to become a community of support and learning for WSEs in Southeast Asia. Since 2020, this program has supported more than 100 WSEs through sharpening their strategy and building a community of support so they can expand their impact in their respective fields while growing stronger together.

We’re excited to launch a report titled “Collaborating for Inclusive Change” that marks the past 4 years of co-leadership among Ashoka, S&P Global Foundation, and the WSE communities to support the pivot to more inclusive change for the future.

The report also highlights the collaborations that DIWA alumni took to magnify each other’s efforts. For example, Indonesian women social entrepreneurs Ng Swan Ti (PannaFoto Institute) & Adinindyah (Lawe Indonesia) launched “Tenun untuk Kehidupan” (“Weaving for Life”) where ten selected young people living in Eastern part of Indonesia participated in a workshop about visual storytelling through photography to document and preserve traditional weaving practices.

The goal of this report is to identify the enablers and gaps in the field of women social entrepreneurship. It also aims to answer the following questions:

How does the Deepening Impact of Women Activators (DIWA) program contribute to the well-being, network, and leadership and professional skills of women social entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia?

What insights and recommendations will support Women Social Entrepreneurs (WSEs) in scaling their impact and catalyzing systemic change?

It contains stories told by women social entrepreneurs from the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to S&P Global Foundation for funding this collaborative project and to the beloved 111 Women Social Entrepreneurs in the Ashoka DIWA Community for being generous in sharing their findings, insights, and recommendations.



About Us

Founded in 1980, Ashoka has created the first and largest professional network that supports leading social entrepreneurs around the world, with nearly 4,000 Ashoka Fellows from 93 countries.

Ashoka envisions an “Everyone A Changemaker” world where each individual has the freedom, confidence, and societal support to address any social problem and drive change. Learn more.