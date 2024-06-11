Join Impact Happy Hours with Pride!

Impact Happy Hours With Pride: Exploring Queerness and Entrepreneurship

🌈✨ What thrives at the intersection of queerness and entrepreneurship?

Find out at Impact Happy Hours With Pride, a fun-filled mixer packed with insightful discussions on entrepreneurship through an LGBTQ+ lens.

This Pride Month, we’re examining the intersection of gender and identity in driving enterprises, along with the key learnings that can benefit impact entrepreneurs across the board. We’re here to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ leaders and founders in the impact space, and explore avenues of collaboration and support for their success.

Let’s come together to foster meaningful connections and collaborative opportunities that value diversity, inclusivity, and equitable opportunities for impact entrepreneurs.

What’s in it for you?

A Panel Discussion: Listen to LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and ecosystem-enablers in a lively discussion about the triumphs and tribulations of navigating the entrepreneurial landscape as a queer founder.

Ice Breakers and Networking: Participate in interactive activities designed to encourage genuine conversation and connections.

Open Mic: Take a minute to share about the work you do in this special segment that opens the floor to the audience.

RSVP today! 🌟

🗓️ June 19 (Wed) | 4:30 – 7:30 PM

📍 WeWork RCBC Plaza, 30F Yuchengco Tower 1, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City

🤩 RSVP here: bit.ly/PrideIHH2024

🍸 Impact Happy Hours is hosted by Villgro Philippines, xchange, and Ashoka Philippines in partnership with PhilDev Foundation, makesense, and The Spark Project; this special Pride event is created in collaboration with the Nüshu Network, Kindred Health, Lily of the Valley, IDInsight, and WeWork.