Call for Applications: Youth Innovation for a Sustainable Future

To mark the 25th anniversary of its foundation, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is launching a global campaign in celebration of both this key milestone and the next generation of young leaders committed to building a fairer, low-carbon society.

‘25 Years Young’: A Celebration of Youth and 25 Years of Action

Founded in 1999 under the aegis of the Fondation de France, the Schneider Electric Foundation supports changemakers driving sustainable development, promoting social inclusion, and empowering communities worldwide. Throughout 2024, the foundation will celebrate the world’s youth by raising awareness of their social and environmental impact and mobilizing the support of company employees. The high point of these celebrations is the launch of a global call for contributions with the foundation’s social entrepreneurship partner, Ashoka.

Ever since its creation, the Schneider Electric Foundation has been a pioneer in supporting positive initiatives to tackle growing social challenges and many innovations are driven by young people from around the world. The foundation is honoring them on its 25th anniversary by supporting their future, our future, helping them to make an impact for a fairer energy transition.

“Youth Innovation For A Sustainable Future”: A Global Call for Contributions

The call for contributions titled ‘Youth Innovation For A Sustainable Future’ with Ashoka’s program Changemaker Companies aims to select 25 of the most impactful and innovative youth projects across all five continents (Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East). This global call for contributions focuses on professional training, entrepreneurship and a fair transition, and a 50,000-euro prize will be awarded to the winning project during the COP29 climate summit in Bakou, Azerbaïdjan. Those projects selected will also benefit from increased visibility across the social media channels of both Schneider Electric’s Foundation and Ashoka’s network of countries.

Visit https://volunteerin.se.com/#/youth-innovation-for-sustainable-future for more details.

Gilles Vermot Desroches, Senior Vice President of Schneider Electric Corporate Citizenship and Institutional Affairs and General delegate of the Schneider Electric Foundation declared:

“The younger generation is playing an influential role in how we shape tomorrow’s innovative solutions. From the outset, the SEF has valued the contribution of youth, and therefore, considers the importance of supporting young people to nurture both future generations and our planet.”

About the Schneider Electric Foundation

In a world where social and environmental challenges are more widespread and more urgent than ever, the Schneider Electric Foundation supports innovative and forward-looking initiatives to give as many people as possible the energy they need to succeed.

Always forward-looking and optimistic, the goal of the Schneider Electric Foundation is to play a part in creating a fairer, less carbon-intensive society that gives future generations the tools to transform our world.

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs — individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world’s biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,800 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society’s most pressing issues. Ashoka’s vision is a world in which Everyone is a Changemaker — a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where everyone has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem.

For more information, visit ashoka.org.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com